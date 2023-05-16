16.05.2023 14:50:33

AutoNation Names Thomas Szlosek EVP, CFO; Joe Lower To Transition To New Role

(RTTNews) - Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc. (AN) announced Tuesday Thomas Szlosek as its new Executive Vice President or EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Szlosek succeeds Joe Lower, who will transition to a newly created role, overseeing all business transformation initiatives.

Szlosek's appointment is effective as of the commencement of his employment with the company, which is expected to be on or about August 7.

Lower will continue as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer until Szlosek joins the Company. Following this, he will transition to the newly created role.

Both Szlosek and Lower will report to CEO Mike Manley.

In his new role, Szlosek will oversee Accounting, Treasury, Tax, Audit, Business Analysis and Planning, Investor Relations, Finance Operations, Risk Management and Real Estate Services.

Szlosek has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Avantor Inc. since 2018. Prior to Avantor, he served in progressive financial leadership roles with five years as Senior Vice President and CFO at Honeywell International.

