Autonomix Medical Aktie

Autonomix Medical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US05330T1060

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30.09.2026 15:43:42

Autonomix Medical Completes FDA Pre-Submission Meeting On Standalone Transvascular Sensing Platform

(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX), a medical device company that develops precision nerve-targeted treatments, announced the completion of a pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the company's standalone transvascular sensing platform.

The transvascular sensing platform is designed to detect and differentiate faint biological signals.

The company said the FDA interaction provided guidance on Autonomix's proposed regulatory strategy, validation activities, and anticipated submission pathway for its standalone sensing platform.

Based on FDA feedback, Autonomix said it has identified a Class II regulatory pathway for its standalone sensing platform, using an already-cleared reference device to support a substantial-equivalence strategy.

Autonomix is targeting potential U.S. clearance for its standalone sensing platform in approximately 15 months, subject to completion of development and validation activities and FDA review.

"We look forward to sharing more in the coming months about how we plan to advance these capabilities," said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix.

The company said it plans to continue developing and validating the standalone sensing platform while working toward signal interpretation and other computational capabilities for future versions.

AMIX has traded between $2.44 and $32.55 over the last year. AMIX is currently up 0.93% at $3.811.

For more such biotech stock news, visit www.rttnews.com.

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