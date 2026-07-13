Autonomix Medical Aktie

Autonomix Medical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US05330T1060

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13.07.2026 16:47:13

Autonomix Medical Slides 11% After Canadian Patent Grant

(RTTNews) - Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) shares fell 11.05 percent to $5.83 on Monday, despite the company announcing the grant of a new Canadian patent that expands its intellectual property portfolio for precision nerve-targeted therapies.

The stock opened at $5.86 after closing at $6.57 in the previous session on the Nasdaq. It traded between $5.54 and $6.05 during the session, while about 2.43 million shares changed hands, compared with an average daily volume of 0.04 million shares.

The patent, titled "Endoscopic Sympathectomy Systems and Methods," strengthens Autonomix's global IP portfolio to 112 issued or pending patent applications. The technology covers real-time nerve sensing, mapping, physiological monitoring and feedback-guided neuromodulation, supporting the company's platform for treating conditions such as hypertension, heart failure and metabolic disorders.

Autonomix's shares have traded between $4.20 and $55.44 over the past 52 weeks.

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