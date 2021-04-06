Autonomous Bus Market to Grow by 1990 units|Growing Investments in Autonomous Mobility to Emerge as Key Driver |Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The autonomous bus market is expected to grow by 1990 units during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of almost 27%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Autonomous Bus Market: Growing investments in autonomous mobility to drive growth.

The global autonomous bus market is primarily driven by growing investments in autonomous or self-driving vehicles. In recent years, many OEMs, autonomous vehicle technology developers, and system integrators have been investing a significant amount of capital in driverless mobility. This has encouraged different market players to join hands and offer product differentiation to gain a higher customer base. These partnerships among the market participants will further encourage developments in autonomous driving features in several emerging countries. For instance, in July 2019, Continental launched a series production of autonomous shuttles and robot-taxis. In March 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG acquired a 60% share of 2getthere BV, which offers complete automated transport systems. Such developments are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the growing developments in autonomous vehicle corridors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Autonomous Bus Market: Growing developments in autonomous vehicle corridors

Autonomous vehicle corridors with supporting infrastructure offer a conducive environment for the testing, development, and deployment of autonomous buses. In September 2019, Georgia announced that a new autonomous vehicle track for the development of emerging autonomous vehicle technologies. In March 2019, the state of Florida introduced the development of a smart corridor for autonomous shuttles in Altamonte Springs. The bill described the smart corridor as a public-private partnership, wherein the private partner would look after the operation and maintenance of autonomous vehicles, while road maintenance would be handled by the city's public body. Such developments in the field of autonomous vehicle corridors are fueling the growth of the global autonomous bus market.

"Surging developments in the transportation sector and the growing expansion of production capabilities by global players will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Autonomous Bus Market: Major Vendors

AB Volvo

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Easymile SAS

Navya SA

Autonomous Bus Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the autonomous bus market by type (Fully autonomous and Semi-autonomous) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

The Europe region led the autonomous bus market in 2021, followed by APAC, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as favorable guidelines and policies supporting autonomous vehicle development.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development.

