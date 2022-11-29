AutoRABIT Wins BIG Award for Business and North American DevOps Award

The Salesforce DevSecOps Platform was recognized for its unique solutions and specialized integrations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT, the only complete DevSecOps platform for Salesforce developers, continues its trend of industry-wide recognition for innovative solutions with two award wins to cap off the year.

CodeScan Shield by AutoRABIT was awarded Best New Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business .

. AutoRABIT received Best Overall DevOps Project – Finance Sector from the North American DevOps Awards.

"We are so proud to reward AutoRABIT for their outstanding 2022 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners have shown that resilience and determination are 'must-haves' in today's economy."

CodeScan Shield's unique position in the market contributed to this prestigious win from the BIG Awards. Data security and code quality are non-negotiable when it comes to Salesforce DevSecOps products. CodeScan Shield offers a two-pronged solution for total visibility and automated quality checks, which ensures DevOps teams consistently produce quality work in a safe, compliant way.

"We're excited the BIG Awards and North American DevOps Awards have recognized the value of our solutions," said Prashanth Samudrala, VP of Product Management at AutoRABIT. "We're proud of how our tools keep organizations safe and compliant, so this award just goes to show we're on the right path."

The North American DevOps Awards recognized AutoRABIT for the strategic integration with the nCino bank operating system. This partnership enables smooth, secure digital transformations through automated tools like continuous integration (CI), continuous deployment/delivery (CD), data backup, restore, and much more to enable those in the finance industry to heighten the output of their application development teams.

AutoRABIT provides the only complete DevSecOps platform for Salesforce developers. Its value comes from having a fully-featured approach to securing and optimizing the development pipeline. This is accomplished through the combination of AutoRABIT's Automated Release Management, CodeScan Shield, Vault Data Backup & Recovery, and Record Migrator solutions, which enable speedy releases and consistently high quality, while also supporting regulatory compliance and data security.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's award winning suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure in the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster and more secure deployment in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com .

About Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. Learn more at www.bintelligence.com .

