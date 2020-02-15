Autosoft Introduces Next-Gen All-in-One Technology Platform for Franchise Automotive Dealers

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autosoft, provider of next-generation retail solutions for automotive dealers, has announced the release of its all-new cloud-based, all-in-one technology platform built for franchise automotive dealers.

Autosoft Go frees users from the disjointed systems and resulting processes traditional DMS solutions burden them with. By centralizing dealership data across departments and centralizing digital workflows, dealers can refocus their time and energy back on the car buyer.

"'Business as usual' doesn't cut it anymore," said Bryce Veon, president and CEO at Autosoft. "Autosoft Go finally brings dealerships up to speed with a modern digital workspace that empowers staff to collaborate, innovate, personalize their workflow, and provide the best experience possible to their car buyers."

Autosoft Go harmonizes dealership operations with best-in-class features:

One-time login. Access to all dealer data with just one login.

Access to all dealer data with just one login. Customer-centric apps. A full array of customer information in one window.

A full array of customer information in one window. Virtual assistant. Task automation that removes repetitive busy work.

Task automation that removes repetitive busy work. Search everywhere. All-inclusive intelligent search.

All-inclusive intelligent search. All departments in one. Autosoft Go unifies every dealership department:

Autosoft Go unifies every dealership department: Inventory: Local market–based acquisition, pricing, and merchandising.

Local market–based acquisition, pricing, and merchandising.

Marketing: Highly functional, compelling websites that convert online browsers into live buyers.

Highly functional, compelling websites that convert online browsers into live buyers.

Sales: Streamlined desking and F&I that boosts follow-through and profit.

Streamlined desking and F&I that boosts follow-through and profit.

Operations: Full accounting and compliance.

Full accounting and compliance.

Service: Online scheduling, optimized parts management, and digital service lane walkthroughs that drive repairs.

"Many so-called 'next-generation' technologies attempt to force awkwardly fitting pieces together that were accumulated through several acquisitions into a single platform," Veon added. "We built Autosoft Go in its entirety from the ground-up to be a true next-gen system, not a simulation."

From real-time local market data to consumer engagement across multiple communication channels, sales, and service tracking, Autosoft Go is built for franchise dealers seeking to align their operations into one technology workspace for maximum growth.

Autosoft Go includes:

Data-driven inventory management

Responsive search-engine optimized websites

Intuitive lead routing and management

Modern CRM functionality including integrated multichannel communications

Built-in desking and profit-driving F&I menus

Data hygiene and appending tools

Dealers will be able to try Autosoft Go for the first time at NADA 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Feb. 15–17 at Booth #3232C.

For more information on Autosoft Go, visit www.AutosoftGo.com.

About Autosoft

Autosoft makes automotive retail effortless. Its dealer management platform and cloud-based applications deliver a frictionless experience that gives customers every reason to return, and includes integrated vehicle inventory, websites, marketing, sales, F&I, service, parts and accounting solutions that optimize dealership productivity, customer experience and profitability. Autosoft serves more than 2,000 dealer customers and is the DrivingSales All-Time Most Recommended DMS. It integrates with more than 220 technology partners and holds 35 OEM certifications.

To learn more about Autosoft, call 844.888.8200 or visit www.autosoftgo.com.

Media Contact: Amy Gibbs, 1-724-906-6260, agibbs@autosoftdms.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autosoft-introduces-next-gen-all-in-one-technology-platform-for-franchise-automotive-dealers-301005593.html

SOURCE Autosoft