Autotrader Names 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new car's exterior design may get noticed first, but in reality, drivers spend most of their time inside their vehicle. An expensive, high-performance sports car can feel cheapened by a lackluster interior, and an economy car with an above-average cabin can feel much more expensive than it really is. To help car buyers look beyond a new car's outward appearance and focus more on the beauty within, the experts at Autotrader recently named the 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2020.

"Most people spend several hours inside their vehicles each week, so interior features are extremely important when determining which new car to buy," said Tara Trompeter, managing editor for Autotrader. "While you could shell out big money and get an interior that fits the price tag, a little research can reveal many new cars that cost less and give you more when it comes to cabin fit and finish. We placed the price cap for this list at $50,000, with many of the selected vehicles coming in well below that figure. You don't necessarily have to spend a lot of money to get a nice interior."

Any of the models on this year's list of the 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 will make driving more enjoyable, whether for a daily commute or an extended road trip. Check out the latest selections for 2020 (unranked and listed below in alphabetical order):

Autotrader's 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2020

Year Make Model Sample Editorial Comments 2020 Genesis G70 The G70 offers an upscale interior, complete with contrast stitching, available diamond pattern seating surfaces and a pleasing mix of leather, rubber and brushed aluminum. Factor in its exceptional driving dynamics and dollar for dollar, the G70 is probably the best performance sedan on the market. 2020 Hyundai Sonata All-new for 2020, the Sonata represents the latest evolution of Hyundai's design language, inside and out. What really stands out to us is the sharpness of Hyundai's new screens. They're truly a level above the competition and will help the vehicle feel new for years to come. 2020 Jeep Gladiator Gladiator buyers are now treated to higher-end materials in the form of a soft-touch dashboard, rubberized controls and aluminum trim pieces. Chrysler's excellent UConnect infotainment system is available throughout much of the model range and comes encased in a water-resistant rubberized frame. Leather seating surfaces, great storage solutions and loads of USB and USB-C connectivity ports round out the offering. 2020 Kia Telluride Kia's Telluride arguably is the best execution of the three-row SUV formula to date. While any Telluride offers a modern interior complete with forward-looking features, it's the SX model that really wows us. The top-spec Telluride comes with Nappa leather seating available in four different upscale hues, a premium headliner and simulated wood trim. 2020 Lincoln Corsair The newest compact luxury SUV from Lincoln looks to be a hit right out of the gate, due in large part to its upscale interior that shares many design cues with its larger brethren. The 2020 Corsair incorporates clean horizontal lines across its dashboard and a pleasing mix of glossy and matte surfaces. There are even five different interior colors available: black, beige, brown, gray and -- believe it or not -- blue. 2020 Mazda CX-5 Pretty much every Mazda could be included on a list of the best car interiors, but we're partial to the 2020 CX-5. It feels downright luxurious, despite carrying an economy SUV price tag. In addition to upscale design and plush leather seats, the CX-5 excels at the little things. The windows are all one-touch up and down, the button for the hazard lights is unbelievably precise, and the doors close with a hearty, satisfying thud. 2020 Mercedes GLB The GLB is Mercedes' new compact three-row SUV -- and that's the first thing we love about it, as few SUVs of this size actually come with a third row. Beyond that, it offers the latest application of Mercedes' small-car interior design language, which features rounded, chrome air vents along with a wide panel across the dashboard that incorporates both a digital gauge cluster and infotainment display. 2020 Ram 1500 In redesigning its line of full-size trucks for 2019, Ram clearly prioritized interior design and comfort, and as a result, Ram trucks are now known for offering the nicest interiors in the segment. While all full-size trucks can be had with premium leather seating and high-end audio systems, Ram focused on the little things when it comes to its new truck interior. Materials quality, touchpoints and ergonomics are all top-notch in Ram's recent lineup. 2020 Toyota RAV4 The RAV4's interior is -- to put it simply -- just a nice place to be. Its rubberized HVAC dials are pleasing to handle and rotate with an upscale precision. Ergonomics are fantastic, while clever storage solutions abound, such as a shelf running the width of the dashboard. Different trim levels get different colors and finishes, too. 2020 Volvo V60 Part of Volvo's appeal is in its calming, minimalist Scandinavian design language, and the V60 offers a good balance of value and utility. While it comes with a great cabin regardless of how it's optioned, we're especially partial to the newly available wool interior, which is more sustainable and comes in a charming plaid pattern.

For more details and information about Autotrader's 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2020, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-best-car-interiors-under-50000-2020-281474979988774.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, add us on Snapchat (@Autotrader_com),

at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autotrader-names-10-best-car-interiors-under-50-000-for-2020--301006956.html

SOURCE Autotrader