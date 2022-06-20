AutoVision Launches Largest Platform Update To-Date; Omni-Channel Vehicle Acquisition, Geographic Vehicle Heat Index, Exclusive Wingman™ Web Tools, and more

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoVision today announces the launch of AutoVision 3.0 – delivering the biggest update ever to their vehicle inventory acquisition optimization platform.

AutoVision's system analyzes every facet of a vehicle's equipment, condition, retail market, market, recent transaction velocity, and dealer performance in every market in the United States in less than 1 second. The platform makes it possible to get a realistic real-time view of the profit potential of any vehicle, not only a vehicle's book value.

AutoVision 3.0 updates include:

Enhanced omni-channel vehicle acquisition tools to help dealers locate the most profitable vehicles in their market and capitalize on auctions, third-party, and private sellers.

Wingman™ Chrome extension enables users to check VIN history, retail market data, and generate buy lists on vehicle sites without changing tabs or leaving their browser window.

A suite of tools to identify highest grossing opportunities per car nationwide and adjust the history of your market across time, geographic range, vehicle specs

Automated notifications when a vehicle fitting a dealer's settings and profit parameters enters the market.

"Working directly with dealers has highlighted that there is a significant need for a more targeted data analysis engine to drive more profit," Lyle Dizon, Chief Operating Officer said, "With this update we've significantly upgraded our ability to deliver the real-time analysis and personalized insights dealerships need."

AutoVision will be holding demonstrations in Booth 351 at the annual National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) Convention in Las Vegas, NVJune 21-23.

About AutoVision

AutoVision is a market leader in the movement to power the automotive industry with big data and personalized market analysis to understand the true value of a vehicle in any context or geography. With deep roots in enabling technology at scale and decades of hands-on auto dealer experience, AutoVision is a flexible end-to-end platform of interwoven tools and APIs backed by cutting edge competitive data analysis that enables dealers, auctions, and OEMs to make better assessments and minimize risk. With a goal of maximizing profit at every step in the vehicle's lifecycle, AutoVision augments the art of car buying with actionable insights and a unified framework to provide personalized, easy-to-use experiences to fit each user's unique needs. For additional information, visit autovision.com.

CONTACT: Zac Sutton, z@autovision.com, 844-984-7466

