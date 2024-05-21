AutoZone Inc. Q3 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $651.7 million, or $36.69 per share. This compares with $647.7 million, or $34.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $36.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $4.23 billion from $4.09 billion last year.

AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $651.7 Mln. vs. $647.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $36.69 vs. $34.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.23 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.