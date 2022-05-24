|
24.05.2022 13:00:35
AutoZone Inc. Q3 Profit beats estimates
(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $592.27 million, or $29.03 per share. This compares with $596.16 million, or $26.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $26.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $3.87 billion from $3.65 billion last year.
AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $592.27 Mln. vs. $596.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $29.03 vs. $26.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $26.05 -Revenue (Q3): $3.87 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.
