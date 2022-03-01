01.03.2022 12:59:24

AutoZone Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $471.76 million, or $22.30 per share. This compares with $345.95 million, or $14.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $17.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $3.37 billion from $2.91 billion last year.

AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $471.76 Mln. vs. $345.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $22.30 vs. $14.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $17.79 -Revenue (Q2): $3.37 Bln vs. $2.91 Bln last year.

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX und DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben zur Wochenmitte kräftig nach. Für die asiatischen Aktienmärkte geht es am Mittwoch abwärts.

