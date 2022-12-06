|
06.12.2022 13:14:29
AutoZone Q1 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - Automotive replacement parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) reported Tuesday that net income for the first quarter decreased to $539.32 million or $27.45 per share from $555.24 million or $25.69 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter grew 8.6 percent to $3.99 billion from $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $25.27 per share on revenues of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 5.6 percent for the quarter.
