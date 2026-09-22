AutoZone Q4 Profit, Comps Rise; Sees Sales Growth In FY27

(RTTNews) - AutoZone, Inc., an automotive replacement parts retailer, reported Tuesday higher profit in its fourth quarter with growth in net sales and same store sales. Looking ahead, the company said it is well positioned for sales growth in fiscal 2027.

Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In spite of a difficult selling environment the first eight weeks of our quarter, we remained committed to executing on our strategies to grow both our domestic and international businesses. Over the last eight weeks of the quarter our sales results strengthened...Based on the data we have, we continued to gain share and we expect sales in each of the three countries in which we operate to accelerate in the new fiscal year."

In the fourth quarter, AutoZone's earnings came in at $931.587 million or $56.05 per share, higher than $836.951 million or $48.71 per share last year.

Income before taxes grew to $1.168 billion from last year's $1.048 billion. Operating profit or EBIT was $1.317 billion, compared to $1.196 billion last year.

The company's net sales for the period rose 5.6 percent to $6.595 billion from $6.243 billion last year.

Same store sales for the total company grew 2.7 percent, with growth of 1.6 percent in domestic sales and 10.7 percent in international sales.

At year end, the company had $1.6 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 97 new stores in the U.S., 68 in Mexico and 10 in Brazil for a total of 175 new stores.

As of August 29, the Company had 6,863 stores in the U.S., 1,001 in Mexico and 167 in Brazil for a total store count of 8,031.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 0.53 percent, trading at $2,818.40, after closing Monday's regular trading 1.82 percent lower.

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