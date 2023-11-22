|
22.11.2023 13:44:39
Autumn statement live: Jeremy Hunt cuts employee national insurance from 12% to 10%; OBR downgrades UK growth forecast
The chancellor says benefits will be increased by 6.7%, in line with September’s inflation figureAutumn statement key points at a glanceKeir Starmer has said that a pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas must be used to tackle the “urgent and unacceptable humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.Welcoming the deal, which is expected to involve the release of 50 hostages being held by Hamas and a number of women and teenagers from Israeli jails, the Labour leader said his party had been calling for “a substantial humanitarian pause”. He said:There must be immediate access to aid, food, water, fuel and medicine to ensure hospitals function and lives are saved. Aid and fuel need to not just get in but be distributed widely and safely.We must also use the space this pause creates to take more steps on a path towards a full cessation of hostilities rather than an escalation of violence.The real function of the projected spending squeeze is as a trap for Labour. If the opposition rejects the Tory trajectory, it will be accused of planning a profligate spree with public money. And if it pledges adherence to impossible targets, it will enter government with its hands bound too tight to deliver prompt satisfaction to the people who voted for it.Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have so far operated a sensible policy of not walking into traps of this kind. That approach restored swing voters’ trust in Labour as stewards of the economy. But it tests the patience of an activist base that sees reversal of austerity as a moral imperative and can smell the incipient disappointment in promises of fiscal discipline. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
