AUXO™ Launches Cenote, the Ultimate Smart Concentrate Vaporizer

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AUXO™, the premier provider of high-quality concentrate and flower vaporizers, announced today the launch of its newest product, Cenote, the ultimate smart concentrate vaporizer.

Enjoy a front row seat to the 360° all-around immersive light show that Cenote puts on through the crystal-clear, hand-blown borosilicate glass the device is encompassed in. Unlike traditional dab rigs with curves and edges, Cenote's streamlined cylindrical body is ergonomically designed for easy grip and transportation, allowing it to be extra portable for expanded dabbing options on the go.

"Cenote's immersive design features deck and base lights to enhance the user's sensory experience", says Joe Strain, VP of Product Development at AUXO. Users can select from 6 different lighting effects to match their mood, with new effects available periodically.

Fully understanding the pain of having to clean e-nails and how residue can affect flavors, Cenote uses a disposable ceramic heating nail that can be easily and conveniently swapped out. Embedded with a super thin 0.02mm heating film, it's also able to distribute heat evenly and thoroughly without burning the concentrates.

The ultimate smart concentrate vaporizer features both a preset mode for those who want fast and easy access, and a Pro Mode that can be customized using the AUXO Connect App. Wireless charging and type-C ports are also included as convenient features.

Cenote's MRP is $399.99, while the easily swapped-out disposable ceramic nails are $17.99 per 6 pieces.

About AUXO

At AUXO, our primary focus is retaining natural and pure flavors through cutting-edge technology. Backed by an industry leader with world-class manufacturing systems and resources, AUXO aims to set new standards for the portable vaporizer market.

