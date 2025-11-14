Avadel Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Avadel Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DJR8 / ISIN: US05337M1045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.11.2025 12:48:20

Avadel Gets New $23/Share Acquisition Proposal From Lundbeck; AVDL Up Over 16% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc. (AVDL) announced on Friday that it has received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from H. Lundbeck A/S for up to $23 per share.

The offer comprises of $21 per share in cash at closing and a non-transferable contingent value right entitling holders to potential additional cash payments of $1 per share.

The company noted that the offer is contingent upon LUMRYZ and valiloxybate collectively reaching total annual net sales in the U.S. of at least $450 million in any year by December 31, 2027. The remaining $1 per share is contingent upon the annual sales reaching at least $700 million in any year by December 31, 2030.

As announced earlier, Avadel had entered into a deal to be acquired by Alkermes Plc (ALKS). Under the terms, AVDL shareholders will receive a total purchase price of up to $20 per share.  

This consists of $18.50 per share payable in cash at closing and a contingent value right of $1.50 per share, contingent upon final FDA approval of LUMRYZ for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in adults by the end of 2028.

"There can be no assurance that the discussions with Lundbeck will result in a determination by Avadel's Board that the Lundbeck Proposal is a Company Superior Proposal," Avadel said.

AVDL was up by 16.94% at $22.50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alkermes PLC 26,60 0,76% Alkermes PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10:42 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen