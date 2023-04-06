|
06.04.2023 17:45:00
AVAILABILITY OF 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
REGULATED RELEASE
AVAILABILITY OF
2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Paris – April 6, 2023
Klépierre has filed today the French version of its universal registration document relating to fiscal year 2022, prepared in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF”), under the registration number D.23-0243.
It can be read or downloaded on the websites of:
- Klépierre: www.klepierre.com, in the section Finance/Publications/Annual and semi-annual reports;
- the AMF: www.amf-france.org.
An English version of the universal registration document is also available online.
The French version of the universal registration document as well as its English translation are also available to the public, free of charge upon request:
- By mail:
Klépierre
Investor Relations
26, boulevard des Capucines
75009 Paris
FRANCE
- By e-mail: investorrelations@klepierre.com
The universal registration document integrates, among others, the following items:
- The annual financial report for 2022 and the statutory auditors’ reports;
- The management report including notably the non-financial performance statement;
- The information regarding internal control and risk management;
- The Supervisory Board’s report on corporate governance;
- The information regarding fees paid to statutory auditors;
- The description of the share buyback program; and
- The agenda and draft resolutions of the Combined General Meeting of May 11, 2023
|AGENDA
|May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023
July 7, 2023
|Annual General meeting 2023
First-Quarter 2023 Business Review (before market opening)
Ex-dividend date for the final payment
|July 11, 2023
|Final dividend payment
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and financial communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 —tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Compagnie Foncière Klépierre S.A. (Klepierre S.A.)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.