REGULATED RELEASE

AVAILABILITY OF

2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris – April 6, 2023

Klépierre has filed today the French version of its universal registration document relating to fiscal year 2022, prepared in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF”), under the registration number D.23-0243.

It can be read or downloaded on the websites of:

Klépierre: www.klepierre.com, in the section Finance/Publications/Annual and semi-annual reports;

the AMF: www.amf-france.org.

An English version of the universal registration document is also available online.

The French version of the universal registration document as well as its English translation are also available to the public, free of charge upon request:

By mail:





Klépierre

Investor Relations

26, boulevard des Capucines

75009 Paris

FRANCE

By e-mail: investorrelations@klepierre.com





The universal registration document integrates, among others, the following items:

The annual financial report for 2022 and the statutory auditors’ reports;

The management report including notably the non-financial performance statement;

The information regarding internal control and risk management;

The Supervisory Board’s report on corporate governance;

The information regarding fees paid to statutory auditors;

The description of the share buyback program; and

The agenda and draft resolutions of the Combined General Meeting of May 11, 2023





AGENDA May 11, 2023

May 11, 2023

July 7, 2023 Annual General meeting 2023

First-Quarter 2023 Business Review (before market opening)

Ex-dividend date for the final payment July 11, 2023 Final dividend payment INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and financial communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 —tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

Attachment