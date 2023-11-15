AVAILABILITY OF 2023-2024 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT



Bernin (Grenoble), France, on November 15, 2023 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) its 2023-2024 half-year financial report for the period ended on September 30, 2023.

The French and English version of the 2023-2024 half-year financial report is available for consultation on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com under Investors section – Financial Reports).

The 2023-2024 half-year financial report includes:

the condensed consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2023,

the 2023-2024 half-year activity report,

the statement of responsibility for the half-year financial report, and

the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

Agenda

Q3’ FY2023-2024 revenue will be published on February 7, 2024, after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1.09 billion euros in fiscal 2022-2023. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: mobile communications, automotive and industry, and smart devices. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,100 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/ and follow us on X : @Soitec_Official

Investor Relations: Media contacts:







investors@soitec.com







Isabelle Laurent

+33 6 42 37 54 17

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr







Fabrice Baron

+33 6 14 08 29 81

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of €71,424,604 having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

