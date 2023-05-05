|
05.05.2023 14:39:53
Availability of documents ahead of the Shareholders’ Meeting of June 7, 2023
Paris, May 5, 2023
Availability of documents ahead of the Shareholders’ Meeting of June 7, 2023
Preparatory documents to the Shareholders’ Meeting of June 7, 2023
Shareholders of Air France-KLM are invited to participate to the Air France-KLM Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2.30 pm at the Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Hotel, 8 rue de Rome, 93290 Tremblay-en-France.
In this context, information relating to this Shareholders’ Meeting and referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code is available on the Company’s website, www.airfranceklm.com (section Finance / Shareholders / Annual General Meeting) and is made available to shareholders, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.
The notice of meeting (avis de réunion), containing the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the conditions for participating and voting in the Shareholders’ Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire (BALO), on April 28, 2023.
Shareholders are reminded that they may vote remotely, prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting. For this purpose, they are strongly encouraged to participate either by Internet (on the secure voting platforms VOTACCESS and VOXALY) or by mail (using the voting form attached to the convening notice they will be receiving and available on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com) for the purpose of voting or giving a proxy or to obtain an admission card.
The Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com (section Finance / Shareholders / Shareholders’ Meeting section) and will be available via the link https://www.yuca.tv/en/air-france-klm/ag-2023-air-france-klm. You can also watch a replay of the meeting any time after the Shareholders' Meeting.
Investor Relations
Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami
michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com mamami@airfranceklm.com
Website: www.airfranceklm.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Air France-KLMmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Air France-KLMmehr Analysen
|14:02
|Air France-KLM Buy
|UBS AG
|08:06
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:59
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.04.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.23
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|14:02
|Air France-KLM Buy
|UBS AG
|08:06
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:59
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.04.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.23
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|14:02
|Air France-KLM Buy
|UBS AG
|08:06
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.23
|Air France-KLM Buy
|UBS AG
|31.03.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07:59
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.04.23
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.02.23
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.02.23
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.22
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.02.23
|Air France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.02.23
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.23
|Air France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.02.23
|Air France-KLM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.23
|Air France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Air France-KLM
|1,42
|-5,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX erholt -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.