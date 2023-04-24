Paris, April 24 2023

Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Air France-KLM’s 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 24, 2023.

The French version is available in accordance with the applicable regulatory conditions. It may be consulted on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on Air France-KLM’s website www.airfranceklm.com (section Finance\Publications\Regulated Information). The English version of this document is available on Air France-KLM’s website www.airfranceklm.com (section Finance\Publications\Regulated Information).

The Registration Document has been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in XBRL and includes, in particular, the Annual Financial Report, the Report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the Statutory Auditors’ reports and the information relating to the Statutory Auditors’ fees.

