25.03.2024 16:30:00
Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document
_PRESS RELEASE_
La Défense, March 25th, 2024 – The 2023 Universal Registration Document of Nexans has been filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) today. It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Nexans’ investor website and on the AMF website.
This Universal Registration Document includes the 2023 annual financial report, the integrated report, the Board of Directors' management report, the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance, the non-financial performance statement, the description of the share buyback program, together with the Statutory Auditors' reports and the information related to their fees.
About Nexans
For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Nexans. Electrify the future.
Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com
