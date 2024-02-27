27.02.2024 14:00:00

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT OF FORVIA

NANTERRE (FRANCE)
27 FEBRUARY 2024

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT OF FORVIA

The 2023 Universal Registration Document of Forvia S.E. was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on February 27th, 2024.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

  • the annual financial report;
  • the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;
  • the management report including extra-financial performance declaration;
  • the description of the share buyback program;
  • the reports from the statutory auditors.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website (https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-documents-half-year-results) as well as on the French Financial Markets Authority’s website (www.amf-france.org).

PRESS     ANALYSTS/INVESTORS
Christophe MALBRANQUE
Group Media Relations Director
+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53
christophe.malbranque@forvia.com		Marc MAILLET
Head Group of Investor Relations
+33 (0) 1 72 36 75 70
marc.maillet@forvia.com
 

Iria MONTOUTO
Group Media Relations Officer
+33 (0) 6 01 03 19 89
iria.montouto@forvia.com		 

Sébastien LEROY
Deputy Investor Relations Director
+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69
sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

About FORVIA, whose mission is: "We pioneer technology for mobility experiences that matter to people”.

FORVIA, 7th global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With close to 260 industrial sites and 78 R&D centers, 153,000 people, including 15,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of six Business Groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 13,400 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMS worldwide. In 2023, the Group recorded consolidated sales above 27 billion euros. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the CAC Next 20 and CAC SBT 1.5° indices. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

