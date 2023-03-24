|
24.03.2023 17:45:00
Availability of the English version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document ARGAN
Publication of documents – Friday 24 April 2022 – 5:45 p.m.
Availability of the English version of the
2022 Universal Registration Document
Argan announces the publication today of the English translation of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel 2022) filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on 24 February 2023, under number D.23-0059.
The French and English versions of the 2022 Universal Registration Document are available on the website of the Company (www.argan.fr), section « Investors / Regulated information / AMF Communication».
Copies of the 2022 Universal Registration Document are also available free of charge from the registered office of ARGAN at 21, rue Beffroy - 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.
The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Annual Financial Report, the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance, statutory auditors’ reports and information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors.
About Argan
ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialized in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT. As of 31st December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million sqm, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4.0 billion. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share, IEIF SIIC France and EPRA Europ indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime since 01st July 2007.
www.argan.fr
Francis Albertinelli - CFO
Aymar de Germay – General Secretary
Phone : +33 1 47 47 05 46
E-mail : contact@argan.fr
www.argan.fr
|
Aude Vayre – Press Relations
Phone : + 33 6 14 64 15 65
E-mail : argan@citigatedewerogerson.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ARGANmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ARGANmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ARGAN
|70,50
|-1,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung passé: ATX geht mit dickem Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000 Punkten -- Wall Street dreht bis Handelsende ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Freitag mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Freitag ihre frühe Einbußen wettmachen und gingen etwas fester ins Wochenende. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Verluste verzeichnet.