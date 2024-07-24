NANTERRE (FRANCE)

JULY 24, 2024

AVAILABILITY OF THE FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2024

FORVIA announces today that its Financial report for the first half of 2024 is available to the public and was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

It is available for consultation on the corporate website of the Company:

https://www.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-document-half-year-financial-report.

About FORVIA

FORVIA, 7th global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With around 260 industrial sites and 78 R&D centers, over 150,000 people, including more than 15,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, Forvia provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 13,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2023, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 27.25 billion euros. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the CAC Next 20 and CAC SBT 1.5° indices. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

