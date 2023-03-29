Availability of the preparatory information for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 11th 2023

Paris, March 29th, 2023 – The shareholders of Nexans are informed that the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on May 11th, 2023 at 2.30 p.m. at Palais des Congrès – salle Havane, 2 place de la Porte Maillot, 75017 Paris, France. The meeting will be broadcast live and be made available on the Company’s website.

The prior notice of this meeting was published on March 29th, 2023, on the official journal (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires). It includes the draft agenda and draft resolutions as well as the conditions for participating and voting at the Meeting.

Documents and information related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. They are available online on the Company’s website www.nexans.com.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With around 28,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2022, Nexans generated 6.7 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com www.nexans.com

