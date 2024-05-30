AVAILABILITY OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT PREPARED BY BELIEVE IN THE CONTEXT OF THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY BELIEVE INITIATED BY UPBEAT BIDCO

This press release does not constitute a tender offer and is not intended for distribution in jurisdictions where the offer would not be permitted.

PRESS RELEASE DATED MAY 30, 2024

RELATING TO THE AVAILABILITY OF THE RESPONSE DOCUMENT PREPARED BY BELIEVE IN THE CONTEXT OF THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY BELIEVE

UPBEAT BIDCO

This press release was prepared by Believe and made available to the public pursuant to article 231-27, 3° of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF”) on May 30, 2024.

Pursuant to article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and article 231-26 of the general regulation of the AMF, the AMF granted visa No. 24-180 on May 30, 2024 on the response document prepared by Believe (the « Response Document ») regarding the simplified tender offer initiated by Upbeat BidCo for Believe shares (the "Offer”).

The Response Document approved by the AMF is available on the website of Believe ( www.believe.com ) and the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and may be obtained free of charge at Believe’s registered office, 24 rue Toulouse Lautrec – 75017 Paris (France).

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext Paris will publish, respectively, a notice of opening and timetable and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer.

In accordance with the provisions of article 231-28 of the general regulation of the AMF, the information relating to Believe's characteristics, in particular its legal, financial and accounting characteristics, which completes the Response Document, will be the subject of a specific document filed with the AMF and made available to the public in a way that ensures effective and complete dissemination, no later than the day before the opening of the Offer.

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and should not be considered as constituting any form of solicitation for the purchase or sale of financial securities. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not intended to be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves about and to comply with any local restrictions that may apply.

Believe declines all responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions.

