Available November Luxury Vehicle Deals in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Friday is almost here, so it should be no surprise that there are November luxury vehicle deals available in Scottsdale at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. Local customers and luxury vehicle shoppers are encouraged to investigate these deals, as they are ending soon.

These November vehicle deals include a variety of popular body styles. Shoppers can find SUVs, sedans and coupes at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC is available to lease for only $439 a month. This popular SUV has the maneuverability required for city driving and enough space to take on long trips. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA is available for shoppers who are looking for a more compact model with even greater mobility than the GLC. Customers can lease this model for only $399 a month. Adventurers who need a small model with a big personality might be interested in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan, available for only $339 a month.

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale offers its expert finance team to help shoppers find the right finance package for shopping on a budget. This team can also help determine which models are best suited for the price range of its customers. Those who are attempting to find their future luxury model are encouraged to contact the finance team. More information can be found at http://www.mbscottsdale.com.

Shoppers who are interested in these deals are encouraged to contact the dealership at their earliest convenience, since these deals are ending soon.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale