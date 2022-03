Avalanche Leads Top Cryptocurrencies With 13% Gain Today on This Catalyst

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bullish sentiment continues to flood the crypto market today, with investors generally taking a positive view of most digital assets following yesterday's anticipated 25-basis-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. However, the leading large-cap cryptocurrency that's gaining the most attention today is Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX). This proof-of-stake crypto has surged 13.3% higher over the past 24 hours, as of 1 p.m. ET Thursday. This move came as a direct result of the launch of borrowing and trading capabilities of Terra's UST stablecoin on the Avalanche network. Reports indicate that users are now able to both deposit and earn yield on UST using Avalanche, and engage in borrowing for UST tokens as well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading