Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2020 were $14.4 million compared with $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.21 compared with a basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.16 in the first quarter of 2019.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)































Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019











Net operating revenues:







Waste management services $ 11,133

$ 11,434











Food, beverage and merchandise sales 1,035

1,082

Other golf and related operations 2,235

2,092

Total golf and related operations 3,270

3,174

Total net operating revenues 14,403

14,608











Costs and expenses:







Waste management services operating costs 8,869

9,248

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 528

515

Golf and related operations operating costs 2,632

2,532

Depreciation and amortization expense 699

600

Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,232

2,231

Operating loss (557)

(518)











Other income (expense):







Interest expense (307)

(163)

Other income, net 78

68

Loss before income taxes (786)

(613)











Provision for income taxes 44

40

Net loss (830)

(653)











Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (17)

(15)

Net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (813)

$ (638)











Loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:







Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.21)

$ (0.16)











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 3,875

3,875



AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,448

$ 1,446 Accounts receivable, net 10,977

12,009 Unbilled membership dues receivable 813

602 Inventories 1,049

813 Prepaid expenses 860

725 Other current assets 15

15 Total current assets 15,162

15,610







Property and equipment, net 49,740

48,978 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,805

5,878 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,399

1,466 Restricted cash 5,523

7,185 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 39

39 Total assets $ 77,676

$ 79,164







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 1,028

$ 1,015 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 297

295 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 473

513 Accounts payable 10,407

11,719 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,035

961 Accrued income taxes 72

93 Other accrued taxes 405

434 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,018

3,153 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 896

839 Total current liabilities 18,631

19,022







Long term debt, net of current portion 21,308

21,570 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 576

555 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 926

953 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 36,218

37,030 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (83)

(66) Total shareholders' equity 36,135

36,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 77,676

$ 79,164

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avalon-holdings-corporation-announces-first-quarter-results-301059518.html

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation