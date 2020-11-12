|
12.11.2020 23:01:00
Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results
WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were $16.6 million compared with $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.20 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the third quarter of 2019.
For the first nine months of 2020, net operating revenues were $44.1 million compared with $51.1 million for the first nine months of 2019. The Company incurred a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $0.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of less than $0.1 million in the first nine months of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.12 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.00 in the first nine months of 2019.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 9,326
$ 11,572
$ 29,547
$ 35,908
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
2,851
2,587
5,247
6,027
Other golf and related operations
4,448
3,859
9,301
9,116
Total golf and related operations
7,299
6,446
14,548
15,143
Total net operating revenues
16,625
18,018
44,095
51,051
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
7,393
9,229
23,473
28,773
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,092
1,169
2,184
2,683
Golf and related operations operating costs
4,270
4,266
9,777
10,361
Depreciation and amortization expense
741
630
2,152
1,848
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,110
2,379
6,269
6,990
Operating income
1,019
345
240
396
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(302)
(222)
(913)
(600)
Other income, net
83
41
264
257
Income (loss) before income taxes
800
164
(409)
53
Provision for income taxes
27
38
95
135
Net income (loss)
773
126
(504)
(82)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(8)
(18)
(37)
(67)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 781
$ 144
$ (467)
$ (15)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ 0.20
$ 0.04
$ (0.12)
$ (0.00)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.20
$ 0.04
$ (0.12)
$ (0.00)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,875
3,875
3,875
3,875
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,875
3,893
3,875
3,875
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,667
$ 1,446
Accounts receivable, net
8,679
12,009
Unbilled membership dues receivable
866
602
Inventories
1,034
813
Prepaid expenses
810
725
Other current assets
15
15
Total current assets
16,071
15,610
Property and equipment, net
50,473
48,978
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,913
5,878
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,280
1,466
Restricted cash
4,246
7,185
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
36
39
Total assets
$ 78,027
$ 79,164
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 2,622
$ 1,015
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
343
295
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
533
513
Accounts payable
8,094
11,719
Accrued payroll and other compensation
956
961
Accrued income taxes
46
93
Other accrued taxes
362
434
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,041
3,153
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,125
839
Total current liabilities
18,122
19,022
Long term debt, net of current portion
21,972
21,570
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
622
555
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
747
953
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
36,567
37,030
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(103)
(66)
Total shareholders' equity
36,464
36,964
Total liabilities and equity
$ 78,027
$ 79,164
