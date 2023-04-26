|
26.04.2023 22:34:30
AvalonBay Communities Announces Retreat In Q1 Income, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $146.90 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $262.04 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $146.90 Mln. vs. $262.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.48 - $ 2.58 Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.69 - $ 6.09
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AvalonBay Communities Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.23
|Ausblick: AvalonBay Communities präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
11.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: AvalonBay Communities legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.03.23
|9 Analysts Have This to Say About AvalonBay Communities (Benzinga)
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: AvalonBay Communities veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)