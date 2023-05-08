Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.05.2023 21:33:31

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2023 AGM Results Notification

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company”) advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 8, 2023 at 15:00 hrs, at Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HMCX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1.         To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2.        To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3.         To re-elect Kathrine Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.

4.         To re-elect Øystein Kalleklev as a Director of the Company.

5.         To re-elect François Sunier as a Director of the Company.

6.         To re-elect James O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.

7.         To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

8.         To approve the remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ended 31 December 2023.

May 8, 2023

The Board of Directors
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avance Gas Holding Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Avance Gas Holding Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Avance Gas Holding Ltd 5,75 -0,52% Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: ATX dürfte abermals freundlich starten -- DAX vorbörslich ohne klare Richtung -- Asiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
Der Handelsstart dürfte am Dienstag in ruhigen Bahnen verlaufen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vorbörslich nur wenig Bewegung. In Fernost sin die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen