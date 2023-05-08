Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2023 AGM Results Notification

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company”) advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 8, 2023 at 15:00 hrs, at Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HMCX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1. To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2. To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3. To re-elect Kathrine Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.

4. To re-elect Øystein Kalleklev as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect François Sunier as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect James O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway, as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

8. To approve the remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 for the year ended 31 December 2023.

May 8, 2023

The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act