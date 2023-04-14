|
14.04.2023 17:28:57
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Annual Report and ESG Report 2022
Bermuda, 14 April 2023 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) announces that the annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 is published today. The report is attached in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and as a PDF file which is also available on the Company's website www.avancegas.com.
Avance Gas Holding Limited has also published the ESG Report for 2022. Both reports are attached as a PDF and are also available on the Company's website.
About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen ships and three Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.
For further queries, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
- Avance Gas ESG Report 2022
- Avance Gas Holding Limited - Annual Report 2022
- Avance Gas Holding Limited-2022-12-31-en
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Avance Gas Holding Ltd
|6,07
|1,34%
