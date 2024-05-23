23.05.2024 07:01:00

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex cash distribution USD 2.15 today

Hamilton, Bermuda,

May 23, 2024

The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS") will be traded ex cash distribution of USD 2.15 per share as of today. The cash distribution of USD 2.15 consists of USD 0.99 in return of capital and USD 1.16 in dividend for the first quarter of 2024. The return of capital and dividend will be paid on May 31, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG ships consisting of twelve modern VLGCs including four dual fuel LPG VLGCs and four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


