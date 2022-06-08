08.06.2022 08:46:49

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex-dividend USD 0.20 today

Bermuda, 8 June 2022 - Shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd. will be traded ex-dividend USD 0.20 as of today.


For further information, please contact: 

Randi Navdal Bekkelund

CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 29


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


