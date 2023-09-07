|
07.09.2023 07:01:00
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex Dividend USD 0.50 today
Hamilton, Bermuda,
September 7, 2023
The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS") will be traded ex-dividend USD 0.50 as of today relating to the dividend for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on September 14, 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@avancegas.com
ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in early 2024 as well as four medium sized gas/ammonia carriers due for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avance Gas Holding Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Avance Gas Holding Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Avance Gas Holding Ltd
|10,36
|-0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht bergab. Die US-Börsen liefen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlossen am Donnerstag tiefer.