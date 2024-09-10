10.09.2024 07:01:00

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex Dividend USD 1.35 today

Hamilton, Bermuda,

September 10, 2024

The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS") will be traded ex-dividend USD 1.35 as of today relating to the dividend for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2024.

For further information, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Email: ir@avnacegas.com
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00


ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG ships consisting of twelve VLGCs on water as well as four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026.
For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com (https://avancegas.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


