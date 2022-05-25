+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 07:01:00

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: First Quarter 2022 Presentation

Bermuda - May 25, 2022

Please find enclosed the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd.'s first quarter 2022 results to be held on webcast/conference call today 25 May 2022 at 14:00 CET.

The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website, www.avancegas.com

Attend by webcast by using the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3gib5uy6

Dial-in details for the conference call are:

+44 20 7192 8338 (UK and international), +1 646 741 3167 (United States) and +47 21 56 30 15 (Norway). Please quote passcode 1689957. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Tel +47 22 00 48 29



ABOUT AVANCE GAS:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

