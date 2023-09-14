|
14.09.2023 13:00:00
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Investor update at Nordnet
September 14, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda
The CEO of Avance Gas Holding Ltd., Øystein Kalleklev, will be presenting an investor update at Nordnet Bank AB today. The presentation used is attached hereto and is available on our web page www.avancegas.com. For further queries, please contact:
Investor and Analyst Contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@avancegas.com
Media Contact:
Øystein Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Avance Gas
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in early 2024 as well as four medium sized gas/ammonia carriers due for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avance Gas Holding Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Avance Gas Holding Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Avance Gas Holding Ltd
|9,36
|-0,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht gestärkt aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel. In Fernost agierten die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich.