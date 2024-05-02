|
02.05.2024 13:49:10
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to Earnings Presentation for the First Quarter of 2024
Bermuda, May 2, 2024, Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Wednesday May 15, 2024, release its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2024. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CEST). The presentation and webcast link will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com prior the presentation and available by using the following links:
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qwb4tssb
Conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI12e2e54dc1ed4c3caea0e446cbd38c35
A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.
For further queries: please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@avancegas.com
ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG ships
consisting of twelve VLGCs on water as well as four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
