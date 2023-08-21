|
21.08.2023 07:02:00
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to Earnings Presentation for the Second Quarter of 2023
Bermuda, August 21, 2023
Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Wednesday August 30, 2023 release its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2023. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CEST). The presentation and webcast link will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website http://www.avancegas.com prior the presentation. Webcast can also be accessed by using the following links:
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g4xwbf33
Conference: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6fd67101710a4a2a8df9b23faef20825
A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.
For further queries: please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@avancegas.com
ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns twenty LPG ships consisting of fourteen modern VLGCs on water as well as two dual fuel LPG VLGCs for delivery in early 2024 and now four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026.
For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avance Gas Holding Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Avance Gas Holding Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Avance Gas Holding Ltd
|8,33
|5,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Wochenbeginn nach zuletzt schwachen Handelstagen: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Montag mit leichten Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in der neuen Woche ebenfalls aufwärts. Die US-Börsen eröffnet die neue Handelswoche mit uneinheitlichen Notierungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend abwärts.