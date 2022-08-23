|
23.08.2022 12:24:53
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Second Quarter of 2022
Bermuda 23 August 2022 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker: "AGAS") will on Wednesday 31 August 2022 release its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2022. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website, www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com).
Attend by webcast by using the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2qv66omm
The conference call can be accessed using the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI996eb7bbc6b243e69202c5bec83562ad
For further queries, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel +47 22 00 48 29
randi.navdal@avancegas.com
ABOUT AVANCE GAS:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2022 andQ1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
