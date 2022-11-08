Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Third Quarter of 2022

Bermuda, November 8, 2022 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker: "AGAS") will on Thursday November 24, 2022 release its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2022. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website, www.avancegas.com.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w4ecxxkj

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0dad1ff95dd44297bb9e33f0bd8a0a4a

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO



Tel +47 22 11 40 00



randi.navdal@avancegas.com



ABOUT AVANCE GAS:



Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and an additional four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2023 and Q1 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act