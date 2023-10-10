Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Presentation at the 15th Annual Capital Link New York Maritime Forum

October 10, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda



CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Avance Gas Holding Ltd today at the 15th Annual Capital Link New York Maritime Forum. The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our website, www.avancegas.com.



ABOUT Avance Gas Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in

early 2024 as well as four medium sized gas/ammonia carriers due for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



