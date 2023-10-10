Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.10.2023 07:01:00

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Presentation at the 15th Annual Capital Link New York Maritime Forum

October 10, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Avance Gas Holding Ltd today at the 15th Annual Capital Link New York Maritime Forum. The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our website, www.avancegas.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Analyst Contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@avancegas.com


Media Contact:
Øystein Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Avance Gas
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

ABOUT Avance Gas Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in
early 2024 as well as four medium sized gas/ammonia carriers due for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


