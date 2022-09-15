|
15.09.2022 07:00:00
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference
Please find enclosed the Avance Gas presentation given by Executive Chairman Øystein Kalleklev at
the Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference today.
For further queries, please contact:
Øystein Kalleklev, Executive Chairman
Tel: +47 22 00 48 00
About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q1 2023, Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
