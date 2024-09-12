|
12.09.2024 07:01:00
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Presentation at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference
The CEO of Avance Gas Holding Ltd., Øystein Kalleklev, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities' Energy Conference today. The presentation used is attached hereto and is available on our web page www.avancegas.com. For further queries, please contact:
Investor and Analyst Contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@avancegas.com
Media Contact:
Øystein Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
ABOUT AVANCE GAS:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG ships consisting of twelve VLGCs on water as well as four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com (https://avancegas.com)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
