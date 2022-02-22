Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Q4 2021 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: AGAS) for the fourth quarter 2021 results to be held on webcast/conference call today 22 February 2022 at 14:00 CET.

The presentation and webcast will be hosted by:

Mr. Kristian Sørensen - CEO

Mrs. Randi Navdal Bekkelund - CFO

The presentation will be available via audio webcast, which can be accessed at Avance Gas’ website www.avancegas.com or follow the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ftxfsuh.

Dial in details is +44 20 7192 8338 (UK and International), +1 646 741 3167 (US) or +47 21 56 30 15 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 3461298. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.

For further queries, please contact:

Kristian Sørensen, CEO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 10

Email: kristian.sorensen@avancegas.com

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment