Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Bermuda 14 February 2022 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker: "AGAS") will on Tuesday 22 February 2022 release its unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2021. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website, www.avancegas.com.





Attend by webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ftxfsuh





Dial-in details for the conference call are:



+44 20 7192 8338 (UK and international), +1 646 741 3167 (United States) and +47 21 56 30 15 (Norway). Please quote passcode 3461298. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.



ABOUT AVANCE GAS:



Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and five Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

