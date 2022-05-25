|
25.05.2022 12:00:00
Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the first quarter 2022
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2022:
Dividend amount: $0.20
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 7 June, 2022
Ex-date: 8 June, 2022
Record date: 9 June, 2022
Payment date: 23 June, 2022
Date of approval: 24 May, 2022
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
