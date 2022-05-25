+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 12:00:00

Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the first quarter 2022

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2022:

Dividend amount: $0.20

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 7 June, 2022

Ex-date: 8 June, 2022

Record date: 9 June, 2022

Payment date: 23 June, 2022

Date of approval: 24 May, 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avance Gas Holding Ltdmehr Nachrichten