Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the first quarter 2022

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2022:



Dividend amount: $0.20



Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: 7 June, 2022



Ex-date: 8 June, 2022



Record date: 9 June, 2022



Payment date: 23 June, 2022



Date of approval: 24 May, 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act