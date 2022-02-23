Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter 2021

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2021:



Dividend amount: $0.05



Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: 7 March, 2022



Ex-date: 8 March, 2022



Record date: 9 March, 2022



Payment date: 22 March, 2022



Date of approval: 22 February, 2022





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act