23.02.2022 11:55:48

Avance Gas: Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter 2021

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2021:

Dividend amount: $0.05

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 7 March, 2022

Ex-date: 8 March, 2022

Record date: 9 March, 2022

Payment date: 22 March, 2022

Date of approval: 22 February, 2022


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


